Skip to main content

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs-Record Points Streak to 20 Games

Marner picked up an assist on John Tavares's game-opening goal against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

DALLAS — Mitch Marner continues to add to his franchise-record points streak.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward picked up an assist on John Tavares' game-opening goal against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. 

The goal took place at 4:51 of the first period and Marner didn't see a lot of time in the game up until that point, as he had served a penalty for tripping Dallas forward Joe Pavelski at the 30-second mark.

Marner has recorded a point in 25 of the 27 games the forward has played in this season. He eclipsed the original record of 18 games on Saturday against in a two-goal performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs/status/1600306569702297601

Developing...

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner
Mitchell Marner

Marner
News

Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs-Record Points Streak to 20 Games

By David Alter
Brodie
News

TJ Brodie Explains Oblique Injury, When he Will Return to Maple Leafs Lineup

By David Alter
SDA
News

Why Semyon Der-Arguchintsev will make his NHL Debut with the Maple Leafs Against the Stars

By David Alter
F4D95B0A-48B9-459D-903D-286C4F170F4D
Analysis

Why Toronto Hosting the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Makes Sense

By David Alter
Marner4
News

Mitch Marner Breaks Maple Leafs Record by Extending Points Streak to 19 Games, But Fall in OT to Lightning

By David Alter
001BC484-18D0-4EC9-B800-B266A4E176A2
News

Erik Kallgren Debuts New Goalie Mask Paying Tribute to Maple Leafs’ Great Borje Salming

By David Alter
FE93E36E-E7A4-41E6-9771-9C8F4A1D6499
News

How the Maple Leafs’ Dogs help them Relax Away from the Rink

By David Alter
70D64A2B-0071-4F75-9E8E-6A35F3BA4C93
News

Assessing When TJ Brodie Will Return to the Maple Leafs’ Lineup and His Impact

By David Alter