Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs-Record Points Streak to 20 Games

DALLAS — Mitch Marner continues to add to his franchise-record points streak.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward picked up an assist on John Tavares' game-opening goal against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The goal took place at 4:51 of the first period and Marner didn't see a lot of time in the game up until that point, as he had served a penalty for tripping Dallas forward Joe Pavelski at the 30-second mark.

Marner has recorded a point in 25 of the 27 games the forward has played in this season. He eclipsed the original record of 18 games on Saturday against in a two-goal performance against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Developing...