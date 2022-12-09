Mitch Marner Extends Maple Leafs Record Points Streak to 21 on a Crazy Shift Against Kings

Mitch Marner is certainly feeling it and the Toronto Maple Leafs forward continued his torrid production by scoring his 11th goal of the season to extend his franchise record points streak to 21 games on Thursday.

The goal increased Toronto's lead on the Los Angeles Kings to 4-0 in the second period.

Marner had time and space earlier in the shift when he held the puck behind the Los Angeles net. Although he fell while in control of the puck, he managed to set up linemate John Tavares for a one-timer that just went wide of the net.

Later in the shift, Marner managed to read the puck off the boards to give him the unassisted scoring opportunity that he cashed in by putting the puck past Los Angeles goaltender Jonathan Quick.

The 25-year-old broke the franchise record points streak on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of a two-goal performance, eclipsing the previous mark of 18 that was jointly held by Darryl Sittler and Ed Olczyk.

Marner has recorded at least one point in 26 of Toronto's 28 regular season.

Developing...