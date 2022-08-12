Skip to main content
Mitch Marner Participates in Blue Jays Batting Practice

Mitch Marner Participates in Blue Jays Batting Practice

The Toronto Maple Leafs star forward was showing off his swing before the Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians.

Twitter.com/@thehazelmae

The Toronto Maple Leafs star forward was showing off his swing before the Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has had a busy offseason.

When he isn't working on his Marner Assist Foundation events or giving Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright some words of wisdom about being fourth overall in the NHL Entry Draft, he is showing off his batting skills.

Sportsnet's Hazel Mae showed off a video of Marner taking to the batting cage at Rogers Centre shortly before the Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians to open up a three-game series.

Marner, who grew up in Thornhill, Ontario, is a big Toronto sports fan. In addition to being around the Blue Jays, Marner has also helped lend his support for the Toronto Argonauts from time to time.

It's not the first time Marner has stepped into the Batters' Box at Rogers Centre. During his rookie season, Marner joined teammates Auston Matthews, James van Riemsdyk among others in taking part in a private session on the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marner is coming off a career year in goals (35) and points (97) but his Maple Leafs fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. Things quickly fell into perspective for Marner when he and his fiancée were the victims of a carjacking in Toronto's west end.

The skilled forward is key for Toronto to build on a record regular season in which they broke franchise records in wins (54) and points (115).

Further Reading

Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Eyeing November Return After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Maple Leafs Legend Borje Salming Reveals Battle with ALS

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Leads Finland with Three Points, Defeats Latvia at World Junior Championship

In This Article (3)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays
Mitchell Marner
Mitchell Marner

D362B456-2B13-4C55-8CB2-99E9C2B355E1
News

Mitch Marner Participates in Blue Jays Batting Practice

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff11 seconds ago
Amirov1
News

Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Eyeing November Return After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

By David Alter2 hours ago
Kniesss
News

Maple Leafs' Prospect Knies Held Off Scoresheet Through Two Games at World Juniors

By David Alter13 hours ago
HirvonenNiemela
News

Maple Leafs' Prospects Hirvonen, Niemela Grab Assists For Finland at World Juniors

By David Alter21 hours ago
3FDB18D5-B8E2-4983-A1C3-A71D11623E61
News

Maple Leafs Legend Borje Salming Reveals Battle with ALS

By David AlterAug 10, 2022 8:42 AM EDT
2D9BA774-296B-4111-B442-331A06103D4B
News

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Knies Involved in Bizarre Goal Challenge at World Juniors

By David AlterAug 10, 2022 12:31 AM EDT
FE49F180-7F52-44DA-A03C-6DEBB955E0C6
News

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Leads Finland with Three Points, Defeats Latvia at World Junior Championship

By David AlterAug 9, 2022 8:39 PM EDT
E6E2BD36-4438-418C-9701-F3D22AC2BB1A
News

Matthew Knies Headlines Group of Maple Leafs Prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship

By David AlterAug 8, 2022 3:50 PM EDT