Mitch Marner Participates in Blue Jays Batting Practice

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has had a busy offseason.

When he isn't working on his Marner Assist Foundation events or giving Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright some words of wisdom about being fourth overall in the NHL Entry Draft, he is showing off his batting skills.

Sportsnet's Hazel Mae showed off a video of Marner taking to the batting cage at Rogers Centre shortly before the Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians to open up a three-game series.

Marner, who grew up in Thornhill, Ontario, is a big Toronto sports fan. In addition to being around the Blue Jays, Marner has also helped lend his support for the Toronto Argonauts from time to time.

It's not the first time Marner has stepped into the Batters' Box at Rogers Centre. During his rookie season, Marner joined teammates Auston Matthews, James van Riemsdyk among others in taking part in a private session on the field.

Marner is coming off a career year in goals (35) and points (97) but his Maple Leafs fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. Things quickly fell into perspective for Marner when he and his fiancée were the victims of a carjacking in Toronto's west end.

The skilled forward is key for Toronto to build on a record regular season in which they broke franchise records in wins (54) and points (115).

Further Reading

Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Eyeing November Return After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Maple Leafs Legend Borje Salming Reveals Battle with ALS

Maple Leafs’ Prospect Hirvonen Leads Finland with Three Points, Defeats Latvia at World Junior Championship