Mitch Marner Records 500th Career NHL Point in Maple Leafs Game Against Red Wings

Marner scored in the second period for his 153rd NHL goal.

Just days after Auston Matthews joined the 500-point club, Mitch Marner followed suit.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward notched his 15th goal in the second period of his team's game against the Detroit Red Wings. The tally tied the game 1-1 and gave Marner his 500th point of his NHL career.

On Thursday, Marner was named to the NHL All-Star Game, which is set to take place in South Florida next month. The first half of this season saw the forward set the franchise record for consecutive games with at least one point at 23 games.

"It's cool, a couple of things you dream of in this league (is) winning that Stanley Cup and trying to get to the All-Star Game," Marner said after his team's 5-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. "It's a cool accomplishment, but it wouldn't have happened without a lot of these guys in this room."

Marner hit the 500-point mark in his 467th NHL game, becoming the second fastest to hit that mark. Matthews became the fastest to hit the mark when he recorded his 500th point in 445 games in a 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday

