Mitch Marner Sets New Maple Leafs Record by Extending Points Streak to 19 Games

TAMPA — Mitch Marner stands alone.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward set a new franchise record by extending his points streak to 19 games with a shorthanded goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

The Thornhill, Ontario, native eclipsed the previous record that was shared by himself, Ed Olczyk and Darryl Sittler. Marner matched the franchise record with an empty-net goal in a 3-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Marner initiated the opportunity when he intercepted a pass from Tampa's Mikhail Sergachev. After missing on his attempt in front of a sprawled-out Andrei Vasilevskiy, Marner received a pass in the slot from David Kampf and beat the Tampa goaltender for the milestone point.

In addition to extending his points streak, Marner extended his goal-scoring streak to five games. He has recorded at least one point in 24 of Toronto's 26 games this season.

Before the game, Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin had predicted that Marner would set the record.

"I don't see an ending for it with how good he's playing right now," Sandin said.

More to come...