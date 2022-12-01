Skip to main content

Mitch Marner's Point Streak Lands Maple Leafs Forward NHL Third Star of the Month for November

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was recognized for his production over the last month by being named the NHL's third star of the month for November.

Days before Mitch Marner chases down history again, he was recognized on Thursday for his production over the last month.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward was named the NHL's third star of the month for November after scoring six goals and recording 20 points over 15 games.

Marner is on an 18-game point streak, which has him tied with Ed Olczyk and Darryl Sittler for the Maple Leafs' record in that category. He has a chance to stand alone with the record at 19 should he muster a single point when his club visits the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has produced a point in 23 of Toronto's 25 games this season. In addition to his offensive ability, he's been credited for his defensive skills, including his time spent on the penalty kill.

Marner has six goals and 17 assists during his 18-game point streak. The Leafs are 11-2-5 during the Thornhill, Ontario native's run. In that span, Marner has recorded a point in 23 of Toronto’s 54 goals scored during that span.

