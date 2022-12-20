Skip to main content

Morgan Rielly, Carl Dahlstrom Skate As Maple Leafs Defensemen Take Small Steps In Recovery From Injuries

Rielly has been out since late November with a knee injury while Dahlstrom injured his shoulder during the preseason.
It’s happening slowly, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are getting a little bit closer to having what would be their defense corps back to full health…Minus Jake Muzzin that is.

Morgan Rielly took the ice before the team’s optional skate against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. 

“He’s still a ways away from playing,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe cautioned when talking about Rielly. “He felt good yesterday, he’s back skating, and feeling stronger every day.”

Rielly has been out since Nov. 21 when he was involved in an awkward collision with New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri. The Leafs placed Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury shortly afterwards.

The Vancouver native has 16 assists in 20 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

While the Leafs were dealing with a lot of injuries, a player who likely would have been called up if available is Carl Dahlstrom. The defenseman has also resumed skating since undergoing shoulder surgery back in September after getting injured in a pre-season game.

The Leafs are still without Muzzin who continues to recover from a cervical spine issue and will be re-evaluated in late February. Victor Mete remains on injured reserve with a lower-body injury he sustained against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6

