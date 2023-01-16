Morgan Rielly Looking to Find His Rhythm Since Returning to Maple Leafs, Paired with 'Confident' Timothy Liljegren

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has skated with five different defensive partners in the nine games he has played since his return from a knee injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly hit the ice well before the team’s scheduled practice on Monday to get in some one-on-one time with team skills consultant Denver Manderson.

"You’re out there for practice and it’s high-paced but you aren’t always getting what you’re looking for from a personal standpoint," Rielly said of the extra work "It’s good to go out there and get some touches and focus on things you need to work on, just to get some extra reps at it, that’s all."

Rielly putting in some work with Manderson wasn't unusual as the two have worked together at times before practice and during the off-season, but it was different seeing as how Rielly and Manderson usually don't do one-on-one work during the season and the sessions before practice are typically in groups.

But it hasn't been a typical season for Rielly and it hasn't been a smooth transition for the defenseman in the nine games he has played since returning from a knee injury.

Through the first 21 games of the regular season, Rielly's expected goals share was 53 percent. In the nine games since his return, Rielly's share in those games dropped to 51 percent.

"I think he's still trying to find his game," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Getting back into the rhythm with his play hasn't quite been there on both sides of the puck. We want to continue to work with him on that but be patient at the same time."

Rielly was on the ice for three of Toronto's goals allowed during their 4-3 loss to the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday, The 28-year-old Rielly had his fifth different defensive partner since returning from injury in Conor Timmins.

At practice on Monday, Rielly skated with Timothy Liljegren, mostly due to the fact that Rasmus Sandin was sick with a flu bug that has made its way to more players than just those who have missed games.

With TJ Brodie not expected to return to the lineup for at least another week with a rib injury, it may be time to give Liljegren a regular look with Rielly.

Both Rielly and Liljegren have skated together as a defense pair for Rielly’s first two games from injury as Sandin recovered from a neck ailment. But in the 30 minutes that Rielly and Liljegren have skated together over the last few weeks, the duo have had an expected-goals share of 68 percent.

"We were reluctant to split up the (Mark) Giordano-(Justin) Holl and Sandin-Liljegren pairings because we really liked them and thought it was really important to have that stability in the Boston game," Keefe explained. "Now with that changing, it gives us a chance to look at other things."

And if that pair continues to success against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, it may be time to give the duo some extended time together.

"I think Lilly's done a really good job no matter who he's been paired with. He seems to be comfortable with who he is in the league and how he needs to play," Keefe. "That should give Mo some confidence that way and allow him to settle into his game as well."

It's bit unsual for a team leader in minutes is shuffled around on regular basis like Rielly is that at some point he should get an extended run with one player. And he clearly likes what he has seen in Liljegren's game.

"He's a confident, skilled player who has done a great job for us," Rielly said.