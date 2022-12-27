Morgan Rielly, Rasmus Sandin Inching Closer to Maple Leafs Return, Considered ‘Day-to-Day’

Both defensemen took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, Rielly attended his first road trip since injuring his knee in November.

ST. LOUIS — The Toronto Maple Leafs may soon have the luxury of having too many healthy defensemen.

Morgan Rielly and Rasmus Sandin both took part in the team’s morning skate ahead of their game against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, another indication both players are close to a return to action.

“It’s great. Both guys look like they’re moving well and doing well. It’s a step for them today,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of his defensemen. “I suspect we’ll see them both in practice tomorrow and then make a determination for the remainder of the trip from there.”

Keefe said both players are “day-to-day” but Rielly’s presence was perhaps the biggest step forward, as the defenseman has been out since Nov. 21 when he was involved in an awkward collision with New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri.

Sandin was mandated to miss Tuesday’s game against the Blues after the team placed the 22-year-old defenseman on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 20 with a neck injury.

Toronto has taken several direct hits to its defense corps this season but it hasn’t affected their ability to rack up points in the standings. The Leafs are 11-2-2 since Rielly was unavailable.

The Leafs have been without Jake Muzzin (cervical spine issue) since their fourth game of the 2022-23 campaign and he remains out indefinitely. Victor Mete is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Other defensemen who have missed significant stretches of the season include Timothy Liljegren (hernia), TJ Brodie (oblique) and Jordie Benn (groin and upper-body).

When one or both of Rielly and Sandin come back, the difficult decision will be who comes out.

Benn is the likeliest candidate to come back out while, acquired last month in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, has been a good fit playing alongside Brodie.

When pressed if either Rielly or Sandin was closer to returning to the lineup, Keefe said “maybe” Sandin could be a bit closer given he hasn’t missed as much time, but there was no way to tell.

Wednesday’s practice will be a determining factor. And both players’ presence on this three-game road trip means their respect returns will be sooner rather than later.