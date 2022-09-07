Skip to main content

NHL Adjusts Start Time for Two Maple Leafs Regular Season Games

The NHL announced a long list of start time updates for this season and two Maple Leafs games were affected.

The 2022-23 NHL season is about a month away, but the league has already tinkered with the start time to a long list of games in their schedule.

The Maple Leafs saw just two games affected.

The contest at home on Jan. 11, 2023, against the Nashville Predators is now set for 7:30 p.m. ET instead of the originally scheduled time of 7 p.m. ET. The same change was made for Toronto's road game on Feb. 21, 2023, against the Buffalo Sabres.

The time change will be a nice bonus for Leafs fans who get some extra time to make the drive down the QEW to Buffalo to see their team on the road. Traditionally, weekday games between the two teams in Buffalo had been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and no doubt most fans planning to attend will appreciate the change.

Toronto's full schedule was announced on July 6.

The Maple Leafs are set to take part in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament beginning Sept. 15. Training camp is scheduled to open one week later.

