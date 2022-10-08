Skip to main content

Nick Abruzzese, Erik Kallgren Among 10 Maple Leafs Cuts as Roster Deadline Looms

Eight players were assigned to the Toronto Marlies and two players were placed on waivers with the intention of joining the farm club should they go unclaimed.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to trim down their roster ahead of their regular season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Forwards Nick Abruzzese, Alex Steeves and goaltender Erik Kallgren are among Leafs prospects with NHL experience that were assigned to the Toronto Marlies on Saturday.

Forward Joey Anderson and defenseman Mac Hollowell were placed on waivers and will be assigned to the Marlies should both go unclaimed by 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings in both clubs' final pre-season contest on Saturday. Toronto will dress a roster that will largely resemble the projected lineup for their regular season, with a few exceptions.

More cuts and waiver moves are expected following Saturday's game as the club tries to put forth a salary cap-compliant roster by Monday's deadline. Players who will require waivers will need to be put through the system by Sunday.

The Maple Leafs are $2,971,866 over the $82.5 million salary cap for 2022-23 with a roster of 21 players according to PuckPedia.com

Outside of Timothy Liljegren ($1.4 million cap hit), Jordie Benn ($750k) and a pro-rated amount of Carl Dahlstrom's contract ($78,750), there don't appear to be any other candidates for long-term injured reserve. But that could change following Saturday's game. 

The total LTI of all three players equals $2,228,750.

Victor Mete injured his foot at Toronto's morning skate on Friday, but he was seen around the team's locker room walking around just fine and is day-to-day with a bruise/contusion.

Toronto Maple Leafs

