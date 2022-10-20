Nick Robertson, Victor Mete to Make Maple Leafs Season Debuts Against Dallas Stars, Odds, Where to Watch

Nick Robertson said it was difficult to process not making the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp after his pre-season performances warranted it.

Despite scoring three goals and eight points in five pre-season games, the 21-year-old was sent down to the Toronto Marlies due to the Leafs' tight roster and salary-cap constraints.

But after an adductor injury to goaltender Matt Murray helped the Leafs garner some room under the cap, Robertson was one of three players called up to the Leafs on Sunday.

On Thursday, he'll make his highly-anticipated season debut, taking the spot of Denis Malgin on the second line ... the very player Robertson initially lost out to on Toronto's roster.

"I just have to go out there and do my thing," Robertson said following Leafs practice on Wednesday. "Everyone was going to get an opportunity. It was only a matter of time until I got mine. So I have to make the most of it."

Robertson has had stints with the Maple Leafs dating back to the 2020 playoffs but had never been able to find the offensive spark that helped him get to the big leagues.

But his training camp gave the Leafs the strongest hint that he's able to be productive on a regular basis.

I just expect him to go back to playing the way that he was," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said of Robertson. "He should be confident and just come in and take advantage of your opportunity. I think he's excited to play, no question."

The talented forward will skate with John Tavares and William Nylander. Tavares is leading the team in scoring with one goal and four assists. Nylander is tied Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly at four points.

Victor Mete was called up to the Maple Leafs on the same day as Robertson and the defenseman will make his team debut against the Dallas Stars.

Mete, who is originally from Woodbridge, although his parents now live in Kleinburg, is expected to have lots of family on hand to see him put on a Leafs jersey for the first time in a regular season game.

"I think it will be a really cool moment for me and I'm really excited," Mete said.

Mete will skate on the right side of Mark Giordano to start the game. His spot in the lineup was made possible after a neck injury to Jake Muzzin will keep him out of the lineup for a minimum of seven days retroactive to Monday.

The 24-year-old Mete signed a one-year, $750,000. He knows how hard Robertson can shoot the puck after he took a Robertson snapper off his ankle in a morning skate during the pre-season.

"It still hurts a bit," Mete said 10 days removed from the incident. "He's got a really great shot, but I'm really excited for him."

Odds

The Maple Leafs are a +170 favourite as you will need to wager $170 in order to win $100.

Where to watch

Viewers in the Toronto Maple Leafs' region will be able to watch or stream the game on Sportsnet Ontario. Viewers outside of the Ontario region will need to subscribe to the Sports Now Premium service to access NHL Live.

Viewers in the United States can access NHL Live through ESPN+