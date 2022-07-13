Ondrej Kase Signs 1-year, $1.5 Million Contract with Carolina Hurricanes

Ondrej Kase is going to continue his NHL career with the Carolina Hurricanes, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

The speedy winger had a successful season with the Toronto Maple Leafs scoring 14 goals and recording 27 points in 50 games. However, Kase’s history with concussion issues resulted in many stints in and out of the lineup.

Worried about the arbitration away the Czech forward could get, the Maple Leafs elected not to qualify the 26-year-old, marking the second consecutive season in which he could test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

The Boston Bruins didn’t tender Kase following a 2021 season in which he played just three games due to injury. The Leafs subsequently signed Kase to a one-year, $1.25 million.

Certainly if the Leafs could have signed Kase for $1.5 million, they probably would have done that. But by not qualifying him, Kase was free to go where he pleased and he chose Carolina.