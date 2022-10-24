Pierre Engvall In, Zach Aston-Reese Out as Maple Leafs visit Golden Knights, Roster Flexibility, Where to Watch

LAS VEGAS — Some added roster flexibility created by long-term injuries has allowed Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe to adjust his lineup more frequently and that will continue on Monday when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Sometimes you want to adjust to the type of game and opponent you’re going to be playing, but at the same time you want to reward people that have done a good job,” Keefe said following Sunday’s practice at T-Mobile Arena.

A long-term injury to goaltender Matt Murray last week afforded the Maple Leafs to extend their roster by an additional three players. Nick Robertson was among those called up and made himself an untouchable on the team’s second line following a two-goal performance against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

On Saturday, sensing a need for an added veteran presence against a physical Winnipeg Jets team, Keefe inserted Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford into the team’s lineup on and it paid off. Both players assisted on the game-winning goal by David Kampf in the team’s 4-1 victory and will play again on Monday.

“Simmonds and Cliff, I thought those guys did a good job and made their presence felt,” Keefe said following Sunday’s practice at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The only change for Toronto sees Zach Aston-Reese become a healthy scratch for the first time this season while Pierre Engvall returns after a one-game absence.

“I’ve like the way he’s played defensively, Keefe said of Aston-Reese’s game. “We’re just at the point where looking to get different guys involved and wanting to get Engvall back in. It’s going to be a different game than it was last night in terms of some of the challenges that Vegas presents.”

The Knights sits with an identical 4-2-0 record to the Maple Leafs and boast dynamic offense not dissimilar to Toronto. Jack Eichel, now in his first full season with the Golden Knights, appears to be the player of old and leads the team with three goals and seven points in six games.

Engvall skated on the Leafs’ third line with Alex Kerfoot and Calle Jarnkrok during practice on Sunday. Engvall was a healthy scratch on Saturday after the club called up Clifford earlier in the day. Keefe admitted on Saturday that he felt Engvall’s offseason ankle injury might be contributing to the player’s lack of production thus far.

“It’s getting better and better but I wouldn’t say I feel normal too,” Engvall said on Sunday.

The Swedish forward has seen more time in the offensive zone in five games played this season but has no points this season.

“You can’t really think about it too much, you just have to focus on getting better with every game,” Engvall said. “I think you just have to play the game and the rest will come.”

His regular linemates have also struggled to produce.

Kerfoot has just one even-strength point this season, an assist, in six games. Jarnkrok has just two points. It was expected that the line would be more of a scoring threat and that has yet to be the case.

Scoring could be at a premium as the Golden Knights have a surprisingly good team save percentage of .929 through six games, despite being without starter Robin Lehner, who is out for the entire season having underwent hip surgery.

Where to watch

Viewers in the Maple Leafs’ region can watch or stream the game at 10 p.m. ET on TSN4. Canadians living outside of the Toronto’s viewing area can stream the game on Sportsnet Now Premium. In the United States, viewers in the Las Vegas region can watch the game on AT&T Sportsnet. Viewers in the United States outsider of the Vegas market can watch the game on ESPN+

