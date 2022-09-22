Pierre Engvall Skates in Full Equipment While Recovering from Foot/Ankle Injury

As on-ice sessions for Toronto Maple Leafs training camp got underway, Pierre Engvall took to the ice on his own.

The recently re-signed forward is not expected to be available to the Toronto Maple Leafs until Oct. 3 due to a foot/ankle injury suffered during offseason training.

Engvall was able to skate, but clearly didn't push through the injured area as he worked on stickhandling the puck.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Maple Leafs this summer after becoming an everyday NHL player. He suited up for 78 games and set career highs in goals (15), assists (20) and points (35).

The Swede also had three points in seven games during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Leafs are "hopeful" Engvall can return to join the main practice groups after an Oct. 3 evaluation.