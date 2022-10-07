Skip to main content

Rasmus Sandin set to Make Preseason Debut for Maple Leafs Against Red Wings, Lineups, Where to Watch

Rasmus Sandin is slated to play in his first game since signing a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs last week.

Many of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top players stars will be staying home to practice while the others down Highway 401 to take on the Detroit Red Wings in the penultimate pre-season game for both clubs on Friday.

Rasmus Sandin is sure to get some premium minutes as he’ll be among the most NHL-experienced defenders to suit up for the Blue and White 

Sandin ended a summer-long statement with the club by signing a two-year, $2.8 million contract last week.

Included in Toronto’s roster are several players who did not join the Maple Leafs for their recent three-day excursion in Gravenhurst, Ontario.

Victor Mete is another notable defenseman who will take part for the Maple Leafs. Although Jake Muzzin has been practicing with the club for the last few days, he hasn’t been given the go-ahead to get into games as of yet. Should he not be available for next week’s season opener, Mete would likely draw in.

The Maple Leafs signed Mete to a one-year, $750,000 contract this summer.

Toronto’s roster also includes may notable players who are on the bubble, including Nick Robertson, who set for his fifth pre-season game.

Robertson continues to impress as he recorded three points in each of his last two pre-season games. Another big game from the 21-year-old could help push him over the edge to dress on opening night against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12. 

In addition to Robertson, several forwards are vying for depth spots on the roster from returnees like Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford and Alex Steeves, to newcomer Adam Gaudette.

“There’s still time to go here,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe. “The players’ performance will have a say in how this all shakes out. The salary cap is going to have its say on how this all shakes out. Injuries and such. There’s lots of things that can happen here in the next little bit.”

Ilya Samsonov starts Friday, Matt Murray on Saturday

Ilya Samsonov will make what is expected to be his final start of the pre-season. 

The Russian goaltender looked solid in the Maple Leafs’ 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators in Belleville, Ontario last week. He made 27 of 30 shots, although he did let in a couple of strange goals at the end of the first and third periods.

“I feel better and better every day,” Samsonov said about his game. “I have more confidence and more power in my legs.”

Matt Murray will get the nod in goal against the Red Wings in the back half of the home-and-home series on Saturday.

The performances of both goalies this weekend could determine how things shake out come opening night and the rest of the season.

“I don’t think it will be a straight-up split in terms of alternating or anything like that,” Keefe said. “The goalies will sort that stuff out with their performance and we believe in both guys.”

Where to watch

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and you can stream it in the Maple Leafs’ broadcast region on TSN4. Viewers who live in Canada but outside of the Toronto region can watch using the SN NOW Premium subscription service.

After the game, I’ll break it down for you on the Rink Wide Toronto podcast.

