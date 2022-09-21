Skip to main content

Rasmus Sandin Still Unsigned, Left Off Maple Leafs 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

The restricted free agent is still without a contract for the upcoming season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Toronto Maple Leafs training camp has begun and Rasmus Sandin is not in attendance.

The defenseman remains a restricted free agent after talks reportedly had gone nowhere for much of the summer.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and had 16 points in 51 games and the last month of the season and playoffs with a knee injury.

With news of reported injuries to defenseman Timothy Liljegren and forward Pierre Engvall, it’s unclear if that has helped speed things along in the negotiation process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liljegren, who put up similar numbers to Sandin in the NHL, signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract this summer.

More to come…

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Rasmus Sandin
Rasmus Sandin

Sandin20220824
News

Rasmus Sandin Still Unsigned, Left Off Maple Leafs 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

By David Alter
Galchenyuk
News

Report: Former Leafs Forward Alex Galchenyuk Lands Professional Tryout with Colorado Avalanche

By David Alter
F272EABF-8B5D-40E0-A0D6-95A1CE8D121E
News

Maple Leafs Announce Ontario Dairy as Jersey Ad Partner

By David Alter
93C0B5FD-13BA-4328-8CFC-9247B8E3DE4E
News

Report: Pierre Engvall to Miss the Start of Maple Leafs Training Camp with Injury

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
0A1C05F3-6F47-48A5-94B6-3B7C33C580AA
News

Report: Timothy Liljegren to Miss Maple Leafs Training Camp with Injury

By Inside The Maple Leafs Staff
3200618B-6F99-4B39-BBB4-7D8EC93ADF0B
News

Michael Bunting ‘Will Never Be Satisfied’ as he Aims for Even Better Sophomore Season with Maple Leafs

By David Alter
5FCC050B-BEEE-48BC-B1E4-C41E5950FC6F
Prospects

Maple Leafs Shuffle Forward Lines, Holmberg Gets a Look at 1C for Prospects Game Against Blue Jackets

By David Alter
0DDECBE1-ED87-4135-A8D3-DF49778C1C44
News

Auston Matthews in Favor of Changing Up Maple Leafs Goal Song

By David Alter