Rasmus Sandin Still Unsigned, Left Off Maple Leafs 2022-23 Training Camp Roster

Toronto Maple Leafs training camp has begun and Rasmus Sandin is not in attendance.

The defenseman remains a restricted free agent after talks reportedly had gone nowhere for much of the summer.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and had 16 points in 51 games and the last month of the season and playoffs with a knee injury.

With news of reported injuries to defenseman Timothy Liljegren and forward Pierre Engvall, it’s unclear if that has helped speed things along in the negotiation process.

Liljegren, who put up similar numbers to Sandin in the NHL, signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract this summer.

More to come…