Report: Borje Salming Planning to Attend Hockey Hall of Fame Festivities as ALS Battle Continues

Borje Salming is planning to fly to Toronto this month where he will continue to receive treatment for ALS.

While in Canada, the Swedish hockey legend plans to Hockey Hall of Fame festivities, according to Swedish News outlet Hänt Nyheter.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes that although Salming has been cleared by doctors, a final decision won't be reached until he's due to board the flight next week.

While Salming's trip comes with health risks due to his ALS symptoms, the family has determined the trip has become necessary for the Hall-of-Famer in his quest to get proper medication.

In earlier reports where Salming's family opened up about his battle with ALS, it was noted that the family has had issues with Swedish customs confiscating medication for his symptoms.

His daughter, Teresa, flew to Canada to bring medication back only to be stopped at the Swedish border.

According to the report, the family has determined that it's worth flying over and taking the risk for Salming to receive medication in person rather than wait things out from home.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will honour fellow Swedes Daniel Alfredsson and Henrik and Daniel Sedin.

Former Maple Leafs captain and Hall of Famer Mats Sundin will also attend and captain one of the teams for the legends game.

Last month, it was revealed that Salming's condition was deteriorating rapidly to the point where he was unable to speak.