Report: Former Leafs Forward Alex Galchenyuk Lands Professional Tryout with Colorado Avalanche

Galchenyuk had 12 points in 26 games with the Maple Leafs during the 2020-21 season,
Alex Galchenyuk is going to Colorado Avalanche training camp on a professional tryout, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

The 28-year-old played in 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last year where he scored six goals and had 21 points.

Galchenyuk was a reclamation project during his time with Toronto. The Leafs acquired the Russian on Feb. 15, 2021 in a trade with from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Egor Korshkov and defenseman David Warsofsky.

He spent time with the Marlies before being recalled. Galchenyuk played in six of Toronto's seven playoff games against the Montreal Canadiens during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had a goal and four assists in that series. 

But he might best be remembered for a turnover he committed in Game 5 that allowed the Canadiens to cut Toronto's series lead to 3-2 before they came back to win the series.

Drafted third overall by the Canadiens in the 2012 NHL Draft, Galchenyuk has had a hard time sticking around in the league. Now he's in a spot where he needs to win a spot to keep his NHL playing days alive.

If he's able to make the team, it would be his seventh franchise after stops in Montreal, Arizona, and Toronto as well as the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators. Galchenyuk. The Hurricanes held Galchenyuk's rights for two days before sending him to Toronto.

Galchenyuk has 146 goals and 354 points in 643 NHL games.

