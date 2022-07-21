Skip to main content
Report: Maple Leafs Assistant Coach Spencer Carbery Interviewed for Vacant San Jose Sharks Head Coach Position

The first-year Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach led the team to the NHL's best power play in 2021-22.

Could the Toronto Maple Leafs be on the search for a new assistant coach?

According to Sheng Peng of SanJoseHockeyNow.com, the 40-year-old is one of a bunch of candidates who interviewed for the San Jose Sharks vacant head coaching position.

Carbery joined the Maple Leafs as an assistant coach last summer. He took over power-play duties for current assistant coach Manny Malhotra and helped guide Toronto to the NHL's best efficiency rate with the man-advantage at 27.3 percent. 

Should Carbery be successful in landing the Sharks job, it would add another task for head coach Sheldon Keefe, who already replaced goaltending head coach Steve Briere with newcomer Curtis Sanford.

Before joining the Maple Leafs, Carbery served as the head coach of the Hershey Bears from 2018-21. The Sharks fired their previous head coach, Bob Boughner, on July 1.

