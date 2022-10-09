Report: Maple Leafs Pitch Wayne Simmonds to Other Teams Ahead of Roster Cuts

Wayne Simmonds knew he was up against it this season.

Now it appears the Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to give the forward every chance to continue his career as an everyday NHL player.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs have sent out a note to the other 31 NHL teams that Simmonds’ is available for a trade. The emphasis was made on “doing right by the player” and less about the return.

Simmonds scored five goals and had 16 points in 72 games last season. Previously a staple to be in the lineup, the Scarborough native was a healthy scratch in games he did not take part in during the 2021-22, something he had not experienced in his NHL career that has spanned over 1000 games.

“I’m kind of on the bubble here and I’m in a battle for my job, I know that going in,” Simmonds said on Thursday. “I honestly think this is the deepest team I’ve ever been a part of. If we were able to add a fifth line to this team I think it would do pretty well against anybody.

Simmonds joined the Maple Leafs during the 2021 season and initially found success before a wrist injury early in the season derailed his season. He finished the year with just seven goals and nine points in 38 games.

The 34-year-old is on the second year of a two-year contract that carries an average annual value of $900k. He has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to submit a list of 10 teams he cannot be traded to, but given his status right now with the Maple Leafs, one has to believe he’d be open to playing anywhere that he can continue to contribute at the NHL level.

The Maple Leafs have to have a salary-cap compliant roster by 5 p.m. ET on Monday.