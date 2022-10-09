Skip to main content

Report: Maple Leafs’ Zach Aston-Reese Makes the Cut, Agrees to One-Year, $840,630 Contract

The forward joined the Toronto Maple Leafs on a professional tryout when training camp began.

Zach Aston-Reese’s journey to become an everyday member of the Toronto Maple Leafs was consummated on Sunday.

First reported by DailyFaceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Aston-Reese and the Maple Leafs agreed to a one-year deal worth $840k. The Leafs say the number will come in at exactly $840,630.

There were several reports that suggested Aston-Reese was eventually going to sign a standard player contract (SPC) with the Maple Leafs and much of the delay led to Toronto’s salary cap situation.

While on a professional tryout, Aston-Reese was eligible to sign an SPC with any other club that showed interest. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But Aston-Reese put that possibility to bed rather quickly.

"Yeah, but I like to think I'm a loyal guy," Aston-Reese said. “I don't think that's in the cards for me." 

The 28-year-old has spent the bulk of training camp skating on a line with forwards David Kampf and newcomer Nicholas Aube-Kubel. That line projects to be a regular bottom-six trio when the Maple Leafs open up their season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12.

"He's a guy I think we had interest in as free agency got going and then just kind of ran out of money kind of thing," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said of Aston-Reese earlier in camp.

Aston-Reese had five goals and 15 points in 69 games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks last season. Although the Maple Leafs brought him in for his shutdown ability, the player is hoping to contribute on the offensive part of his game, too.

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Zach Aston-Reese
Zach Aston-Reese

EC7EDA77-1F75-4739-BBAF-4E1F2E76688F
News

Report: Maple Leafs’ Zach Aston-Reese Makes the Cut, Agrees to One-Year, $840,630 Contract

By David Alter
4B51D2EA-C0E2-4990-981B-3263BD527B69
News

Maple Leafs Place Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, Adam Gaudette and Victor Mete on Waivers, Denis Malgin Makes Team

By David Alter
44A80AEB-94E2-472A-B34D-A6AABB228A57
News

Report: Maple Leafs Pitch Wayne Simmonds to Other Teams Ahead of Roster Cuts

By David Alter
896B9C7E-A91B-4762-9824-7D0DD8FF5938
News

Maple Leafs Defenseman Jake Muzzin Aims to Put Less Pressure on Himself After Difficult Regular Season

By David Alter
Abruzzese
News

Nick Abruzzese, Erik Kallgren Among 10 Maple Leafs Cuts as Roster Deadline Looms

By David Alter
OrtizLuis
News

Martina Ortiz Luis 'To Step Away' from Maple Leafs Anthem Singer Position

By David Alter
226EEC7E-00D3-4D0A-AC7B-DD6156FA4E58
News

Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin, Pierre Engvall Expected to Make Pre-Season Debut Against Red Wings, Where to Watch

By David Alter
49EB26D3-DBA1-4E29-8D36-CC5B6B708AAB
News

John Tavares Joins Maple Leafs For Morning Skate, Status for Season Opener Unclear

By David Alter