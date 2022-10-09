Report: Maple Leafs’ Zach Aston-Reese Makes the Cut, Agrees to One-Year, $840,630 Contract

Zach Aston-Reese’s journey to become an everyday member of the Toronto Maple Leafs was consummated on Sunday.

First reported by DailyFaceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Aston-Reese and the Maple Leafs agreed to a one-year deal worth $840k. The Leafs say the number will come in at exactly $840,630.

There were several reports that suggested Aston-Reese was eventually going to sign a standard player contract (SPC) with the Maple Leafs and much of the delay led to Toronto’s salary cap situation.

While on a professional tryout, Aston-Reese was eligible to sign an SPC with any other club that showed interest.

But Aston-Reese put that possibility to bed rather quickly.

"Yeah, but I like to think I'm a loyal guy," Aston-Reese said. “I don't think that's in the cards for me."

The 28-year-old has spent the bulk of training camp skating on a line with forwards David Kampf and newcomer Nicholas Aube-Kubel. That line projects to be a regular bottom-six trio when the Maple Leafs open up their season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12.

"He's a guy I think we had interest in as free agency got going and then just kind of ran out of money kind of thing," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said of Aston-Reese earlier in camp.

Aston-Reese had five goals and 15 points in 69 games split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks last season. Although the Maple Leafs brought him in for his shutdown ability, the player is hoping to contribute on the offensive part of his game, too.