Report: Mikheyev's Agent Looking for Multi-Year Deal in $4.75M to $5.5M range

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13. Now it looks like we know what the Russian is looking for.

"My understanding is that if he hits the open market, his agent, Dan Milstein, would be looking for a multi-year deal in the $4.75 M AAV to $5.5 M AAV range..." TSN Hockey Insider Pierre Lebrun tweeted."

Mikheyev is due for a raise from his $1.645 million salary-cap hit in his last NHL contract.

The 27-year-old hit career highs in goals (21) and points (32) in 53 games this season. A reliable middle-six forward during his three-year tenure with the Maple Leafs, the speedy winger can help any team bolster their forward depth. He was a regular fixture on Toronto's penalty kill and was deployed at times on the power-play. T

The Maple Leafs have approximately $6.4 million left in salary-cap space per CapFriendly.com with 18 players under contract. Although the Maple Leafs would have liked to keep Mikheyev, the team simply doesn't have the space necessary to keep him. Last week, the Maple Leafs reportedly let other teams know they were open to trading Mikheyev's rights to allow for an exclusive negotiation window before he can talk to any franchise on July 13.