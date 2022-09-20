Skip to main content

Report: Pierre Engvall to Miss the Start of Maple Leafs Training Camp with Injury

The forward signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract this summer.

It appears the Toronto Maple Leafs will be a down a forward when training camp starts on Wednesday.

According to DailyFaceoff.com’s Frank Seravalli, the Swede will miss the start of camp with an injury.

According to Seravalli, the team is still re-evaluating the as-of-now unknown injury. The news follows a report from NorthStar Bets’ Chris Johnston that Timothy Liljegren will miss the start of camp with his own injury.

The Maple Leafs signed Engvall to a one-year deal worth $2.25 million this summer. The forward established himself as an everyday bottom-six forward last season after bouncing between the Leafs and Toronto Marlies in previous seasons. He set career highs in goals (15), assists (20), points (35) in 78 games.

His emergence was evident when Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was presented with a fully healthy lineup in December and chose him to play over Nick Ritchie (now with the Arizona Coyotes).

Engvall picked up three assists in seven games during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

