Reports: Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Signs Seven-Year, $49 Million Deal With Calgary Flames

After a long wait, Nazem Kadri has locked in on the Calgary Flames landing a new home.

According to Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the former Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche forward is signing with the Calgary Flames.

TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger says Kadri's deal is for seven years, the maximum term he could sign.

Friedman says the contract is worth $7 million per season.

The 31-year-old Kadri is coming off a career season with the Avalanche, including his first Stanley Cup victory. The center had career-highs in assists (59) and points (87) and had seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games this year.

Kadri became a free agent on July 13 and was projected by many analysts to be the top player available. But the process dragged on and included reports that he may have had some sort of arrangement done with the New York Islanders.

That proved not to be the case.

Kadri spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL with the Maple Leafs where he amassed 161 goals and 357 points in 561 games. At one point, the Leafs came to Kadri with a proposed trade to the Flames, but he refused to waive his no-trade clause, insisting it was because he wanted to stay in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs ultimately dealt Kadri on July 1, 2019, in a deal that saw Alexander Kerfoot and Tyson Barrie come back to Toronto.

"So what happened is they had a deal in place and they wanted me to move my no-trade clause," Kadri told Sportsnet's 31 Thoughts Podcast on July 11 2019. "But you know, obviously, for me, it was no disrespect to Calgary or the Flames organization. I love their team and I love the direction they're headed. I just figured that had I declined, I would have had a better opportunity of being a Maple Leaf next year and that's really what it came down to. I wanted to play for the Leafs next year. I wanted to be a part of that. In declining that trade I had aspirations of being a Leaf and we know clearly that didn't happen."

ESPN Hockey Insider Kevin Weekes adds that in order to accommodate Kadri's new contract, the club will be trading forward Sean Monahan.

Friedman adds that Monahan will be dealt to the Montreal Canadiens.

Monahan is in the final year of a seven-year deal that carries a salary cap hit of $6.375 million. The 27-year-old had eight goals and 23 points in 65 regular season games with Calgary last season. On April 5, Monahan was shut down for the remainder of the season and missed the club's postseason run to have hip surgery. He is expected to be ready for training camp wherever he lands.

