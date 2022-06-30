Reports: Maple Leafs Inform Teams They're Open to Trading Rights to Pending UFA Mikheyev

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have reached the inevitable when it comes to Ilya Mikheyev's status.

The club has informed other NHL teams that they are open to trading the player's exclusive negotiation rights before the winger is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13, according to multiple reports.

Mikheyev reached career highs in goals (21) and points (32) in just 53 games last season. He missed the first two months of the 2021-22 campaign with a broken thumb.

The speedy Russian is likely to command a huge raise on the open market. A regular fixture on the Leafs' middle-six forward group, Mikheyev's salary cap hit was $1.645 million. With very little space to accommodate an expected bump in the 27-year-old future salary, Toronto is trying to retain some sort of asset before the end of his contract in just a couple of weeks.

The Maple Leafs have approximately $6.4 million left in salary-cap space per CapFriendly.com with 18 players under contract. Their top need is in goal with incumbent starter Jack Campbell set to become an unrestricted free agent. Whether they retain Campbell or sign somebody else in goal, it's highly unlikely there would have been enough money left to retain Mikheyev at a number his camp would accept.

In addition to their goaltending need, the Maple Leafs have restricted free agents to sign. Rasmus Sandin is still unsigned as are forwards Pierre Engvall and Ondrej Kase.

Friday, July 1, is the last day for restricted free agents to be tendered qualifying offers in order to retain their rights. It's also the first day that teams can buy out players and goaltender Petr Mrazek is a potential buyout candidate after his sub-par play this season. That could free up an additional $2.8 million in salary-cap space should Toronto go this route.