Reverse Retro Maple Leafs Mitch Marner Bobblehead Released

The bobblehead is 8" high and features Mitch Marner wearing the 2022 Maple Leafs Reverse Retro Jersey.

Mitch Marner tied the Toronto Maple Leafs points streak record last week while wearing the team's reverse retro jersey. Now you can get a bobblehead to mark the occasion.

Sports merchandise company FOCO has released a limited edition Marner bobblehead as part of their reverse retro collection. Marn is wearing a clean 2022 reverse retro jersey as he stands in an action pose atop an ice-themed base. Marner's name is displayed in front with the Maple Leafs logo on the back. 

The bobblehead is limited to just 72 total so it will be extremely rare.  The Maple Leafs wore their reverse retro jerseys just twice this season and not schedule to wear them again for the remainder of the season.

The bobblehead retails for $75 and is available here

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 200 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Nickelodeon, Peanuts, and WWE.

