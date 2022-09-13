Skip to main content

Robertson, Abruzzese and Steeves Headline Maple Leafs 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament Roster

Nick Robertson will attend yet another prospect tournament while Alex Steeves will also return. Nick Abruzzese joins after signing with the Maple Leafs last season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their 27-man roster that will participate in the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament. 

Nick Robertson is among the most notable names on the list. He played in 10 games with the Maple Leafs last season where he also picked up his first NHL regular-season goal.

The 21-year-old forward will attend his third prospects tournament for Toronto.

Alex Steeves played in three games last season with the Maple Leafs and picked up one assist. He attended Toronto’s prospects tournament last year, but was injured in the very first game.

Nick Abruzzese will attend his first prospects tournament. He signed with the Maple Leafs in March, immediately after his season with Harvard University concluded. The 23-year-old recorded one goal in nine games with the Toronto.

The roster consists of a total of 16 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders and they will compete against prospects from the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues.

There will be nine other recent Leafs draft picks along with with Robertson and Abruzzese taking part in the tournament, which begins on Thursday. In addition to the draft picks, there are four other players along with Steeves signed to NHL contracts also taking part in the tournament.

Three of Toronto’s top prospects will not take part due to the timing of the tournament. With NCAA seasons set to begin next month, 2021 second-round draft pick Matthew Knies in unavailable to the club. Same goes for players on loan in Europe like Finnish prospects Roni Hirvonen and Topi Niemela.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS 2022 TRAVERSE CITY PROSPECT TOURNAMENT ROSTER

#PlayerPos2021-22 Club(s)Acquired

26

Nick Abruzzese

F

Toronto (NHL)/Harvard (NCAA)

124th overall (2019)

40

Luke Cavallin

G

Flint (OHL)

Signed to AHL Contract

70

Marco Costantini

G

Hamilton (OHL)

Amateur Tryout

85

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

F

Toronto (AHL)

76th overall (2018)

53

Curtis Douglas

F

Toronto (AHL)

Signed to NHL Contract

22

Max Ellis

F

Toronto (AHL)/Notre Dame (NCAA)

Signed to NHL Contract

97

Pano Fimis

F

Niagara (OHL)

Amateur Tryout

75

Pavel Gogolev

F

Toronto (AHL)/Newfoundland (ECHL)

Signed to NHL Contract

67

Avery Hayes

F

Hamilton (OHL)

Amateur Tryout

29

Pontus Holmberg

F

Toronto (AHL)/Vaxjo(SHL)

156th overall (2018)

84

Mikko Kokkonen

D

Pelicans (Liiga)

84th overall (2019)

82

Filip Kral 

D

Toronto (AHL)

149th overall (2018)

63

Braeden Kressler

F

Flint (OHL)

Signed to NHL Contract

41

Kaspar Larsen

D

Mississauga (OHL)

Amateur Tryout

56 

Brandon Lisowsky

F

Saskatoon (WHL)

218th overall (2022)

72

Sean McGurn

F

London (OHL)

Amateur Tryout

59

Tommy Miller

D

Northeastern (NCAA)

Signed to AHL Contract

39

Fraser Minten

F

Kamloops (WHL)

38th overall (2022)

80

Keith Petruzzelli

G

Toronto (AHL)/Newfoundland(ECHL)

Signed to AHL Contract

83

Marshall Rifai

D

Harvard (NCAA)

Signed to AHL Contract

61

Axel Rindell

D

Jukurit/Karpat(Liiga)

177th overall (2020)

89

Nick Robertson

F

Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL)

53rd overall (2019)

90

Graham Slaggert

F

Toronto (AHL)/Notre Dame (NCAA)

Signed to AHL Contract

46 

Alex Steeves

F

Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL)

Signed to NHL Contract

33

Noah Van Vliet

D

El Paso (NAHL)/Hamilton (OHL)

Amateur Tryout

76

William Villenueve

D

Saint John (QMJHL)

122nd overall (2020)

49

Ty Voit

F

Sarnia (OHL)

153rd overall (2021)

