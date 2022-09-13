Robertson, Abruzzese and Steeves Headline Maple Leafs 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their 27-man roster that will participate in the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament.

Nick Robertson is among the most notable names on the list. He played in 10 games with the Maple Leafs last season where he also picked up his first NHL regular-season goal.

The 21-year-old forward will attend his third prospects tournament for Toronto.

Alex Steeves played in three games last season with the Maple Leafs and picked up one assist. He attended Toronto’s prospects tournament last year, but was injured in the very first game.

Nick Abruzzese will attend his first prospects tournament. He signed with the Maple Leafs in March, immediately after his season with Harvard University concluded. The 23-year-old recorded one goal in nine games with the Toronto.

The roster consists of a total of 16 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders and they will compete against prospects from the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues.

There will be nine other recent Leafs draft picks along with with Robertson and Abruzzese taking part in the tournament, which begins on Thursday. In addition to the draft picks, there are four other players along with Steeves signed to NHL contracts also taking part in the tournament.

Three of Toronto’s top prospects will not take part due to the timing of the tournament. With NCAA seasons set to begin next month, 2021 second-round draft pick Matthew Knies in unavailable to the club. Same goes for players on loan in Europe like Finnish prospects Roni Hirvonen and Topi Niemela.