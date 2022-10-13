Skip to main content

Rodion Amirov Introduced as Honorary Member of Maple Leafs' Home Opening Night Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect has been with the team for the last week as he continues his recovery from a brain tumor.
Rodion Amirov set social media ablaze last week when he posted an Instagram story of him seemingly in Toronto to train at the Toronto Maple Leafs' practice. 

In fact, he's done more than just train.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe revealed Thursday that their first-round pick (15th overall) from the 2020 NHL Draft has been involved in team meetings as they make him feel more involved with the club.

"Coming over here we want him to be a part of things and have some experiences with our team," Keefe explained. 

Before Toronto's home opener against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Amirov was introduced as a member of the lineup as part of a symbolic gesture.

In February, Amirov was diagnosed with a brain tumor while playing with his KHL club Salavat. The Maple Leafs announced the news a month later. 

Amirov has since completed four rounds of chemotherapy.

"He’s got the ultimate battle ahead of him here and he’s right in the thick of it," Keefe said. "He’s enjoying his time here and we’re enjoying having him around."

In an interview with Russian newspaper Sport Express, Amirov said he was targeting a November return to playing hockey. But there was no clarity on where the 20-year-old's health currently stands.

"I’m not sure on the status of that," Keefe said of Amirov. "Spirits are up and it’s just about having him around and getting his spirits up."

Due to pandemic restrictions and the timing of his diagnosis, Amirov has not been able to take part in the usual activities that normally come with being a Maple Leafs prospect.

"He seems happy and positive and always brings a smile," William Nylander said of Amirov.

