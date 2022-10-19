Sheldon Keefe Clarifies Comments About Maple Leafs ‘Elite Players’

When discussing his team’s 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe summed up the difference in the game.

“The difference between us and Arizona is that we have elite players, Keefe said on Monday. “And our elite players didn’t play like elite players.”

Before Wednesday’s practice at Ford Performance Centre, Keefe sought out individual players to clarify what he meant.

“I used some of the wrong words to try describe what I was trying to describe that the difference in the game was that difference in the game was that we weren’t able to produce,” Keefe explained. “By no means was I meaning anything beyond that. They didn’t know what I was talking about, which is a good thing. At the same time important that they know where I was coming from.”

Although Keefe clarified his comments, he didn’t let the team off the hook for the upset loss.

“I think it’s fair to say that offensively we haven’t found our rhythm here yet whether it’s 5-on-5 or power play,” added Keefe “We had a record-setting regular season [last year] and it took some time to get to that point. So you do have that but let’s not settle on that. Let’s be better than that.”

Auston Matthews was held off the scoresheet against his hometown team on Monday and has just one goal and one assist in four games this season, an unusually slow start for the reigning Hart Trophy winner.

“I think somethings things can take time,” Matthews said. “I’m just trying to play my game out there, compete and let it come naturally.”

Now in his seventh season with the club, Matthews wasn’t put off by Keefe’s comments.

“I kind of understand how it works now,” he said with a smile. “I think the conversations that happen behind closed doors without media and stuff go beyond more generally discussed than just harping on guys.”

Marner, who is born and raised in Toronto is no stranger to “how it works” was quick to point out it was a non-issue.

“He explained what he meant to say and how it came out and everything like that and I’ll leave it at that,” Marner said. “We have closed doors for a reason and we have talks without you guys [media] for a reason. We had that talk today. We understand. We’re grown men.”

Still, Keefe, who has already dealt with his team’s season-opening loss by calling out his team’s execution as “unacceptable” has put himself in the spotlight so early in the season.

“I think we should always be cognizant of the words we’re using and how we’re communicating,” Keefe said. I think emotions can get the best of us sometimes or in any competitive environment. You want to communicate well. The nature of the sport is sometimes a little extra passion behind your message is all you’re really looking for there. For me as a leader, any leader, you have to find that right balance.”