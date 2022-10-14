Skip to main content

The Rock Attends Maple Leafs Home Opener and Unintentionally Creates New Cheer

In town to promote his new movie 'Black Adam', The Rock made an appearance at the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener against the Washington Capitals and started a "Let's-Go-Leafs" chant.
Auston Matthews didn't expect to be lost in a typical TV timeout, but it was hard not to notice when the biggest action movie star is introduced in your arena.

"I was just minding my own business when The Rock comes flying out of nowhere," Matthews said with a huge smile. "It was pretty cool. He got the building going."

The Toronto Maple Leafs star forward was completely unaware of any plans for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to make an appearance during the game. In town to promote his movie 'Black Adam', The Rock was introduced midway through the first period to the Scotiabank Arena crowd by Toronto Maple Leafs in-arena host Scotty Willats 

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment helped with some giveaways and then ended his appearance by leading the crowd into a Leafs cheer.

But not the one you'd expect.

"We're going to do this right," Johnson shouted. "LET'S-GO-LEAFS, LET'S-GO-LEAFS."

"Yeah, maybe someone should have told him," Matthews laughed. "It was still an awesome moment."

The Go-Leafs-Go chant is what fans come to expect at Scotiabank Arena so it was hard not to laugh at The Rock's version of it. Following Toronto's 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, players could be heard in the dressing room shouting The Rock's version of the chant.

It may have been the wrong cheer, but The Rock has a history of making anything sound cool, and who knows? Maybe it could stick?

While Matthews and some of his other teammates were unaware of The Rock's scheduled visit, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said he had a heads up as there was talk of the movie star actually heading to the arena before the game to talk to the players.

"He had some commitments that were a conflict and he couldn't come in and make it work," Keefe explained. "It was great to see, he's such a presence and you can tell the crowd got my attention right away as I tried to figure out what the noise was about."

