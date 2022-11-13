Skip to main content

TJ Brodie Out with Suspected Injury as Jordie Benn Makes Maple Leafs Debut

TJ Brodie took the Toronto Maple Leafs warmup ahead of their game against the Vancouver Canucks, but did not take line rushes, signaling his absence for Saturday's game.
TJ Brodie missed his first game as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first sign since signing with the club in October of 2020.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe indicated that there was a game-time decision to be made on defense ahead of their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and that Jordie Benn would take the warmup as a result.

When the warmup moved to the line-rush portion of the skate, Brodie and Benn had a brief conversation before Benn took Brodie's spot in his place. As the game began, Mark Giordano moved up to skate in Brodie's place, while Jordie Benn slated on the right side of Rasmus Sandin.

It's not immediately clear why Brodie couldn't play in Saturday's game. He did take his time getting up Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel's shot that led to Evgeni Malkin's goal in Friday's 4-2 loss.

Brodie has arguably been Toronto's most dependable and stable defenseman since he joined the team. As other players on the back end would struggle, Brodie has been moved around to help stabilize the player. It happened last season when Brodie skated with Jake Muzzin. It has happened again this season as Justin Holl has struggled. Brodie was moved away from his regular defensive partner, Morgan Rielly.

The 32-year-old Brodie has five goals and 44 points in 153 regular-season games with Toronto.

Benn missed most of training camp with a groin injury. He was activated from long-term injured reserve after serving a conditioning stint with the Toronto Marlies. 

More to come.

TJ Brodie Out with Suspected Injury as Jordie Benn Makes Maple Leafs Debut

