TJ Brodie Placed on Injured Reserve with Oblique Injury and How the Maple Leafs Defense Pairs Look Going Forward

TJ Brodie will be unavailable to the Toronto Maple Leafs until Nov. 19 when they take on the Buffalo Sabres at the earliest after the club announced that the defenseman is on injured reserve with an oblique injury.

Brodie was a game-time decision on Saturday and took the warmup ahead of his team's game against the Vancouver Canucks, but ultimately it was decided that Brodie could not play and Jordie Benn made his Leafs debut in Brodie's place.

Before missing Saturday's game, Brodie had played in every game for the Leafs since he joined the club at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Signed to a four-year, $20 million contract, Brodie has five goals and 44 points in 153 regular-season games with Toronto.

Although the Leafs defeated the Canucks 3-2 on Saturday without Brodie in the lineup, his absence will be felt. He's become one of, if not the most reliable defenseman for Toronto.

A left-handed shot who can play on the right side, Brodie has shifted to the left to help stabilized other defensemen on the team who have struggled. He moved over from the right side of Morgan Rielly to the left side of Jake Muzzin when the latter struggled at times this season.

This year, Brodie moved to the left to skate with Justin Holl when Holl struggled earlier in the season.

Without Brodie, the Leafs finished Saturday's game with Rielly and Benn skating as a pair. Mark Giordano skated with Holl and Rasmus Sandin paired up with Timothy Liljegren to round out the defense pairs.

