TJ Brodie set to Return for Maple Leafs Against Capitals on Sunday

The veteran defenseman has been out of the lineup since Jan. 7 with a rib injury.

TJ Brodie is eager to get back into the lineup after recovering from his second injury of the season on Jan. 7.

“It’s new to me and it's something you definitely don't want to be doing."

As long as he wakes up feeling fine after Saturday's practice, the veteran defenseman is expected to the lineup on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.

The 32-year-old wasn't sure if it was an elbow or the butt end of the stick that led to his first-ever rib injury on Jan. 7 against the Detroit Red Wings.

"It knocked the wind out of me," he said.

Brodie has missed 22 games this season with two different injuries. In November, Brodie sustained an oblique injury that kept him out for over three weeks. He played 13 games before being sidelined again.

"Mentally, coming back from the last one I felt pretty good, physically and I played a couple of games and then to have it happen again and be back out again, it's tough," Brodie said.

Brodie skated on the top pair with regular defensive partner Morgan Rielly during the team's practice on Saturday.

The 32-year-old defenseman has two goals and six assists in 28 games this season.