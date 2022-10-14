Skip to main content

Wayne Simmonds Not on Toronto Marlies Opening Night Lineup, Skated with Maple Leafs Development Staff on Thursday

Wayne Simmonds, who was initially sent down along with other players earlier in the week, skated with Toronto Maple Leafs conditioning staff along with other injured players on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Marlies announced their official roster ahead of their season-opening game against the Rochester American on Friday and there was a noticeable absence.

MarliesRoster

Veteran forward Wayne Simmonds was placed on waivers by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. He subsequently cleared and was sent down to the Marlies.

Before Simmonds cleared, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the veteran forward was made available for trade in an email sent out to the other 31 NHL teams.

On Thursday morning, Simmonds was skating with Toronto Maple Leafs conditioning staff along with injured defensemen Jordie Benn (groin) and Timothy Liljegren (hernia) and forward Fraser Minten (wrist). 

The move was unusual as Simmonds is not on Toronto's roster in any capacity.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Thursday's edition of TSN's Insider Trading, Chris Johnston reported that Simmonds prefers to resume his NHL career with a Stanley Cup contender and would like to remain in Toronto. 

The veteran of over 1000 NHL games does have a modified no-trade clause where he can block a move to 10 NHL teams.

In the meantime, it looks like Simmonds and the Maple Leafs are working together to find a solution. And right now that isn't playing with the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs currently only have $4 in LTIR cap space, per Puckpedia.com and can only carry a minimum of 20 players on their active roster. An injury might open the door for the 34-year-old to rejoin the lineup, but it would have to be of the long-term variety.

Should a short-term injury occur, the Leafs would have to play a game short of 20 players before being able to call up a player on an emergency basis as a replacement. The average annual value of the player's contract cannot exceed $850,000. 

Simmonds' AAV is $900k.

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Wayne Simmonds
Wayne Simmonds

Simmonds
News

Wayne Simmonds Not on Toronto Marlies Opening Night Lineup, Skated with Maple Leafs Development Staff on Thursday

By David Alter
TheRockLeafs
News

The Rock Attends Maple Leafs Home Opener and Unintentionally Creates New Cheer

By David Alter
Amirov
News

Rodion Amirov Introduced as Honorary Member of Maple Leafs' Home Opening Night Roster

By David Alter
Minten
News

Fraser Minten Impressed at Maple Leafs Camp, Rewarded with Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

By David Alter
27D670DC-5DEC-4657-9859-DF08E68EB324
News

Jordie Benn Skating with Maple Leafs Development Staff, Can’t Return Until November

By David Alter
2218A9E6-A739-4084-AE77-8B24B5A2B7CB
News

Maple Leafs’ Ilya Samsonov Makes Team Debut Against Former Club in Home Opener, Where to Watch

By David Alter
5D49D447-195A-4D64-8462-B2F3DF85A3BE
News

Maple Leafs ‘Sloppy’ and ‘Careless’ in Season-Opening Loss to Canadiens

By David Alter
78010948-674A-46C8-A5FC-6F5DBD6699E8
News

Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting Fine with Negotiating New Contract Mid-Season

By David Alter