Wayne Simmonds Breaks Down Week in Limbo Before Recall with Maple Leafs

Although he understood that the Toronto Maple Leafs were a deep club this season, Wayne Simmonds admitted he was still "shocked" and "stunned" when he was cut from the club's roster last week.

"It doesn't matter, the game doesn't stop, life doesn't stop," Simmonds explained. "You've got to keep working."

The 34-year-old was one of a handful of final cuts by the Maple Leafs a week ago, but the veteran forward did not report to the Toronto Marlies. Instead, he stuck around to skate with the Leafs' skills and development staff.

"I just think at this point in time in the season I thought it was best for myself to set some skill work in making sure that I was ready if an opportunity presented itself," Simmonds said. "So that's what I chose to do."

The Leafs recalled Simmonds along with forward Nick Robertson and defenseman Victor Mete on Sunday. An adductor injury to goaltender Matt Murray allowed the club to expand their roster from a minimum 20 players to a maximum of 23.

Murray's $4.875 million salary cap was added to the team's long-term injured reserve pool.

"These are guys that are part of the circumstance," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Those are guys that if the roster was larger, likely would have been here. We had to make some tough decisions there."

Last week, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Leafs sent out an email to other NHL clubs making the veteran available. Simmonds does have some say in the matter as he has a 10-team modified no-trade clause and it's believed that outside of Toronto, he would like a chance to play for a Stanley Cup, something that has eluded him.

"I think where I am, what's going on right now and the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, I think, this is the best spot for me," Simmonds said.

It's not clear when Simmonds could crack the lineup. He was an extra during the team skate and used as an extra defenseman to skate with Mete during drills at practice on Sunday.

"He hasn't been able to get in much in the last week in terms of team practicing," Keefe said. "That's helpful for him in terms of being more ready to play and certainly nice to have him around."

In the meantime, Simmonds is on an NHL roster instead of purgatory. That should at least help the player in his quest to take the next step in his career.

"I don't know what's going to happen but I'm here for these guys," Simmonds said. "I've put my heart and soul into this team for the last few years and that's not going to change. This is where I want to be and I'll do anything in my power to stay within this organization."