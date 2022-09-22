While on a Professional Tryout with Maple Leafs, Zach Aston-Reese Doesn't Expect to Sign Elsewhere

Zach Aston-Reese was a little disappointed when the summer came around and he couldn't land an NHL contract, but he knew there were a lot of skaters, many younger than him, going through the same position.

"I could dwell on it but I don't really think it's a big deal for the way it went for a lot of younger guys," He said after his first day of skating at Toronto Maple Leafs training camp.

The club signed the forward to a professional tryout two weeks ago. His size and defensive abilities are what attracted the Leafs to give the six-foot, 204-pound forward an opportunity to showcase himself.

He admitted there were several teams that offers the New York native a PTO, but Toronto's record over the last few seasons sold him.

It came down to where's the best opportunity for me and I think Toronto's a great place for that," Aston-Reese said. "It's a good opportunity to win the cup and they have so many tools here to develop. I'm a little bit older, 28, but I still have a lot of room to grow."

As a PTO, Aston-Reese can sign with a standard-player contract with any other NHL club should a team inquire.

But it sounds like that isn't in the cards.

"Yeah, but I like to think I'm a loyal guy," Aston-Reese said. I don't think that's in the cards for me."

Aston-Reese skated in the first practice group session at Leafs camp on Thursday. He found himself on the left wing alongside center David Kampf and right-winger Joey Anderson.

With five goals and 15 points in 69 games last season split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks, Aston-Reese will be counted on to bring some of the physicality and solid defensive play he has established during his five seasons in the NHL.

His points per game last season was 0.217, off from his career-high of 0.395 during the 2018-19 campaign.

"I'm hoping to add a little more offense after a not-so-good one last year," Aston-Reese admitted.

Toronto finished in a tie for third last season in goals per game (3.39).