Why Denis Malgin Earned a Maple Leafs Roster Spot Over Nick Robertson

After a couple of years of playing hockey in Switzerland, Denis Malgin returned to the Toronto Maple Leafs a more confident player.

“I came here and just tried to play the same way,” Malgin explained. “I had fun and played hockey and that was the way.”

Signed to a one-year deal worth $750,000 this summer, Malgin dazzled with his play during Toronto’s three-week camp. The most recent evidence of that was in the final pre-season game when he cut through a couple of Detroit defenders before finishing off a scoring play.

“I think not only did he make a great move around the net but his quick hands he showed on that finish was fantastic,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said of Malgin.

Malgin played in six of Toronto’s seven pre-season games where he finished with four goals and eight points. Nick Robertson finished with the same point total as Malgin in just one fewer game (three goals, five assists).

But with over 200 games of NHL experience and his age, Malgin required waivers in order to be sent down to the Toronto Marlies, while the 21-year-old Robertson is waivers-exempt.

“It’s just kind of the reality of it and the situation, salary cap and carrying a tight roster,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe explained. “It was a tough decision because we’ve seen tremendous growth in Nick’s camp and I’m very encouraged of where his game is at and the level of confidence that he’ll be back here when needed.”

The Maple Leafs cut down their roster in time for the 5 p.m. deadline and when Malgin wasn’t placed on waivers on Sunday, that sealed his spot in the opening-night lineup.

Robertson took part in practice on Monday, along with forward Pontus Holmberg. Both players were sent down following the session.

“I think the best we can do is talk to him and be upfront and honest about it,” Keefe said of explaining the situation to Robertson. “It’s an unfortunate situation for a player who has worked hard and is as competitive as he is and he’s done all of the things that we’ve asked him to do. A player of that age is never a finished product so he can always benefit (from time in the minors).”

The Maple Leafs’ salary cap situation has been a focal point throughout the offseason. Prior to Monday’s deadline, they submitted a roster of the minimum of 20 players without having room for anybody else. It’s clear that Robertson would be the next person up if another body is needed.

That could happen as soon as Thursday should Tavares not be recovered in time from an oblique injury to play in Wednesday’s season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. At which point Toronto would play short with just 19 players and then be permitted to call up a player on an emergency basis with an average annual value (AAV) of $850,00 or less (Nick Robertson’s AAV per Puckpedia.com is $796,667).

Injuries allowed for the Leafs to carry their roster in the manner in which they have it right now. And that was already a tight fit. Timothy Liljegren (hernia), Jordie Benn (groin) and a pro-rated cap hit of Carl Dahlstrom (shoulder) were all used to get the roster to fit without losing an asset. At some point they will have to come off the roster and if Toronto has no long-term injuries by then, the roster dance will continue and Nick Robertson will have to remain patient.

Note: Nick Robertson was not made available to the media following Monday’s practice despite being requested.