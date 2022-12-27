Why Ilya Samsonov is Starting for Maple Leafs Against Blues Coming Off Holiday Break

Samsonov is making consecutive starts for the first time since Matt Murray has been healthy and available.

ST. LOUIS — The Toronto Maple Leafs are breaking away from their pattern of alternating goaltending starts — at least coming off a holiday break — as Ilya Samsonov will start in goal when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at Enterprise Center.

“I looked at the sample of work and particularly the injuries both guys have had, the type of injury Matt [Murray] had in particular with a groin injury,’ Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe explained of the decision. “I just latched on to the fact that giving him a bit more time to get back into the net and getting a couple of days and be ready for Arizona made sense.”

Samsonov and Murray have alternated in goal for the past eight games with the coach saying last week that he doesn’t expect either goaltender to go on an extended run. That does still appear to be the case as Murray is slated to start against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Murray sustained a groin/adductor injury ahead of a scheduled start on Oct. 15 and missed a month of action. Samsonov also missed a large chunk of time with a knee injury, but was able to stay on the ice for the nearly the entire duration he was out with his injury.

The 28-year-old Murray is 8-2-2 this season with a .925 save percentage this season.

It’s not a surprise the Leafs want to exercise caution with Murray, given his injury history. It also gives Samsonov a chance to find his groove again after posting an .830 save percentage over his last two starts.

Despite posting a victory in his last start going into Toronto’s holiday break. Samsonov said he felt he needed a bit of reset.

“I will be back,” Samsonov said after improving to 9-0-0 at home this season on Dec. 22. “I’ll do a little bit of work with my mental (side) this Christmas Break.”

Before his last two starts, Samsonov was leading the NHL in save percentage. He is 10-3-2 this season with a .924 save percentage.

“It gives Ilya a chance to get right back in,” Keefe said. “He hasn’t been happy with his starts the last couple of times out. He gets another chance to get right back out there instead of having to sit around and wait for it.”