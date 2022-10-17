Why Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews is Making an Effort to be More Physical This Season

With his team up 3-2 late in the third period, Auston Matthews brought the Scotiabank Arena crowd to a roar when he delivered a big hit on Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary during the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener on Thursday.

The crowd followed the big hit with an M-V-P chant directed at the reigning Hart Trophy winner.

If it appears as though Matthews is making more of a conscious effort to be more physical, is it’s because it is intentional.

“I think for myself I’m just trying to make it more consistent throughout the year to be physical and lead the way in that department because then there’s no excuse for everybody not to do the same and finish checks,” Matthews said ahead of the Maple Leafs game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. “Make sure we’re doing that and making it a big part of our game.”

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said there weren’t specific about physicality prior to this season, but conversations took place between the two over the last year.

The intent isn’t to drive up the hits stat, which are calculated by humans and subjective, but more to help win puck battles and being more aggressive on the forecheck.

“It’s all about the puck pressure and part of that is being physical because you’re skating through your check instead of laying off a stride or two early that generally relieves the pressure, that finish,” Keefe explained. “It’s not even about the actual check to me as it is. You skate one or two extra strides and because of that you’re quicker on the puck.”

Despite the subjectivity of the stat, Matthews tied with Nicolas Aube-Kubel for the team lead in hits with six during Toronto’s 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

There’s not doubt a big hit from Matthews could definitely get the crowd going and help lift his teammates on the bench.

“It goes a long way for our team obviously when you see a top guy laying the body like that,” Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano said. “I think a big part of his game is stealing pucks and being physical out-muscling guys and he does a great job of it.”

Although Matthews is delivering the body, he has to be mindful that it doesn’t come at a cost of his offensive production. Through three regular season games he has just one goal and one assist. While that’s a fairly decent offense early on for your typical player in the NHL, it’s far below the torrid start we’ve seen from star in the past.

“It’s fine line for him because it’s a long season and he has a lot of contact that comes his way,” Matthews said.

But even if his numbers drop off, the ability to help lift other players by delivering a timely hit can only help the team develop a physical edge that could go missing with a bottom-six that doesn’t typically have the sandpaper players like Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford in the lineup anymore

“That’s an opportunity to assert himself that way,” Sheldon Keefe said. “I think that’s just a part of his growth as a player and part of his responsibility as a leader.”