Skip to main content

Why Maple Leafs’ Erik Kallgren is Getting the Start in Goal Against Islanders, Samsonov Update

The Toronto Maple Leafs are giving Matt Murray a rest after he started the team’s last three games following a month-long adductor injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray has performed well since returning from an adductor injury last week.

In three starts he had made following his season debut on Oct. 12 against the Montreal Canadiens, the 28-year-old netminder has posted a 2-0-1 record with a .933 save percentage. In that span, he picked up his first home win as a Leafs with a 5-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

But it will be Erik Kallgren who gets the assignment against the New York Islanders on Monday.

“Today would have been four games in six days for him,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe explained had he gone with Murray again. “That’s a lot to ask of any goalie, never mind a goalie coming off injured reserve.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When first-stringer goaltenders Murray and Ilya Samsonov (knee) were not available to the Leafs, Kallgren made all of Toronto’s starts in goal. After struggling in October, Kallgren performed well this month when needed. He picked up his first win of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 6 and has a 2-1-0 record and a .907 save percentage in November.

Samsonov has not been on the ice for the last few sessions since suffering a knee injury on Nov. 5 against the Boston Bruins. He is expected to join the team for practice on Tuesday and join the team for their four-game road trip against the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings. 

“At this point, that’s more so to stay in a rhythm with our group,” Keefe explained on Samsonov. “I’m not expecting him to be available for us this week.” 

Samsonov was on a roll with the Leafs until injuring his knee while trying to stop Bruins forward Brad Marchand’s penalty shot attempt. He has a 6-2-0 record and a .921 save percentage this season with Toronto.

In This Article (2)

Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Ilya Samsonov
Ilya Samsonov

6E986CE7-D06E-41B4-9247-1FF5D6F91A7C
News

Why Maple Leafs’ Erik Kallgren is Getting the Start in Goal Against Islanders, Samsonov Update

By David Alter
58BAC335-D5D5-4AA7-BB84-79AC757B157B
News

Maple Leafs’ TJ Brodie to be out Longer Than Expected with Oblique Injury

By David Alter
EBCC9F31-6370-4798-8EAA-39E65769EDB9
News

Why Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Will Be A Healthy Scratch For Third Consecutive Game

By David Alter
3FD295C1-B2E6-4D42-808B-0DE979BD7663
News

Maple Leafs to Spend More Time on Fixing Overtime Struggles

By David Alter
38414F62-966E-476C-80EE-39A5EF508F7B
News

Matt Murray to Start in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Sabres on Saturday

By David Alter
14102FA9-466C-4BA2-B8FD-D6EFC9800589
News

Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews ‘Fine’ After Taking Puck Off Foot at Practice

By David Alter
D654BC8B-BB21-4D73-BA30-00CE32DB2B5B
Analysis

Maple Leafs’ Sheldon Keefe Really Wanted His Team to Halt Devils’ Win Streak

By David Alter
ReverseRetro
News

Maple Leafs to Debut Reverse Retro Jerseys on Saturday Against Sabres

By David Alter