Why Pontus Holmberg Will Make His NHL Debut For the Maple Leafs Against the Flyers, Where to Watch

Pontus Holmberg's English is getting better, but not to the point where's comfortable speaking about his big day.

"At his first dev camp, I was his translator," Rasmus Sandin recalled. "He's just super excited for today and I think he's going to bring the same game here as he does in the AHL."

From the northern region of Sweden, Holmberg isn't like many Swedes who come to North America with a solid grasp of the English language. But his debut comes at a time when the Maple Leafs are in desperate need of a boost in production at even strength.

Ranked 29th in the NHL in even-strength goals with 14 over 10 games, the Leafs aim is that Holmberg's fit as a "natural center" will improve scoring from the team's bottom-six forward group.

"He's a smart player, he does everything," Sandin said of Holmberg. "He creates chances to score, not only for himself but for others. He seems pretty calm as well and just looking forward to the game tonight."

In order to ensure a smooth transition, Holmberg will center the team's third line alongside fellow Swedes Pierre Engvall and Calle Jarnkrok.

"You get guys coming up from the minors who tell you they understand everything but you want to make sure that he's clear," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "It's part of the reason why his linemates are what they are tonight."

That comes at the cost of splitting Engvall and David Kampf. Engvall has struggled to replicate his production from last season. Both players were put back together on a line for the last three games. Each player has scored a goal in that span.

Where to watch

Viewers in Canada will be able to watch and stream the game on Sportsnet One and Sportsnet NOW. In the United States, you can watch and stream the game on ESPN+.

After the game, Rinkwide Toronto will break down the game with a postgame podcast.