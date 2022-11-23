Why the Maple Leafs Acquired Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes

The Toronto Maple Leafs needed an extra defenseman. They also didn’t have any contract slots to just go pilfering through the waiver wire.

On Wednesday, the Maple Leafs did what they had to do and acquired Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for 6-foot-9 prospect Curtis Douglas.

As first reported by Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, the Coyotes were set to place Timmins on waivers but there was fear he would be claimed had they done so. Instead, they found the Maple Leafs, an eager trading partner given injuries on defense to Morgan Rielly (knee), Jake Muzzin (spine) and TJ Brodie (oblique).

What the Leafs get in Timmins

Timmins has a high pedigree. The 24-year-old was drafted in the second round (32nd) overall by the Colorado Avalanche, but his career has been riddled with injury. He has been out of the lineup since Oct. 15 with an upper-body injury and was limited to two games with Coyotes this season. In November of 2021, Timmins underwent knee surgery which shut down most of his 2021-22 season.

He also had overcome serious concussion issues during his time with the Avalanche.

Clearly the defenseman is on the mend now. He was with the Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona’s AHL affiliate) on a conditioning stint and the Coyotes would have had to put him on waivers to keep him there.

Toronto also gets yet another Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds alumnus, Although neither fellow alums and Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas nor head coach Sheldon Keefe were with the OHL franchise when Timmins played there.

Timmins is 6-foot-2 and a right-handed shot who has some offensive flair to his game. If he can stay healthy, he could be a solid addition to Toronto’s defensive depth.

Internationally, Timmins won a gold medal with Team Canada during the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. He recorded a goal and four assists through seven games during the tournament and was named a Top 3 Player on the Team.

What the Leafs are losing in Douglas

A power forward with size, the Maple Leafs were high on the potential for the Oakville, Ontario native.

Originally drafted by the Dallas Stars, the NHL club didn’t sign him and Douglas spent time in the Ottawa organization with the Belleville Senators of the AHL before breaking through the Toronto Marlies and eventually signing his first NHL entry-level deal in March.

"I like to obviously use my size, but I don't really love it as a staple as being the biggest guy here, I think it kind of slightly puts me in a box," Douglas said.

At 6-foot-8, if Douglas ever gets into an NHL game, he’d be the tallest to ever play the game at that level.

Why the Leafs waited until now?

The Maple Leafs were at the 23-man active roster limit until 2 p.m. ET when Wayne Simmonds cleared waivers. That allowed the forward to be sent down to the Marlies of the AHL to open up a roster spot for Timmins.

Timmins’ contract

The defenseman is currently in the final year of a two-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. He will be a restricted free agent at the of his deal, so Toronto would retain the player’s rights.

Given that the contract is not an entry-level deal, Timmins has arbitration rights.