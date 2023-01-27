Why the Maple Leafs are going with Matt Murray in goal Against the Senators

Ilya Samsonov started the team’s last four games in goal and has been stellar. But the Maple Leafs also have to be conscious of the Russian goaltender’s workload.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has been red hot, especially at Scotiabank Arena where he has posted a 14-0-1 record this season. But it will be Matt Murray who gets the assignment when they host the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

"We were probably pushing it with the workload for Samsonov," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe explained. "Ultimately when decided for Samsonov to get back (on Wednesday) this was the game for Murray to get back in, that's really it."

Murray will play for the first time since he was hooked after allowing four goals on eight shots against the Florida Panthers. Samsonov came on in relief and helped the Leafs storm back to a 5-4 overtime victory.

Since that time, Samsonov hasn't given the Leafs any reason to give up the net, but also haven't allowed Murray a chance to redeem himself after a tough start, either.

"He's put his work in, he's a proud guy," Keefe said of how Murray's been handling his time away from games. "Both of these guys are competing for the net."

It hasn't been much of a competition, lately as Samsonov has performed about as well as anyone could have expected. Samsonov is 5-1-2 for the month of January with a .922 save percentage.

If Samsonov was going to take a break from the net before the team embarks on a week off in their schedule, this was the game. The Senators are second-last in the Atlantic Division with a 21-23-3 record. That allows Samsonov to get back in the net on Sunday against his former team, the Washington Capitals. And barring anything unlike, the same start on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins.

After Toronto's game against Boston on Feb. 1, the Leafs are on a break until their next game on Feb. 10 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.