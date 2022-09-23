Skip to main content

Why the Maple Leafs are playing the Senators twice at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday

Split squads games are commonplace NHL preseason action, but doing them twice in the same building in rare.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for a day-night doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena.

While split-squad games happen all the time during the NHL preseason, a day-night doubleheader is extremely rare.

Toronto has just 15 days of on-ice preparation before having to cut down their roster a day before their regular season begins on Oct. 12. The NHL also mandates teams to play a minimum of six pre-season games.

The exhibition contests are coordinated with other teams and Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed out to maximize their evaluation process.

"You have a volume of games you have to get in because you have a lot of guys competing for spots and a lot of players want to play in games," Keefe explained. "But as the more games you play, it eats away at the number of days you can practice. And I like the ability to do both."

That's when they were able to find the Senators as suiters to travel two sets of teams.

Unlike traditional road and home split-squad games, Keefe will be able to be on the bench for both contests.

Lineups

Erik Kallgren will start in goal and is scheduled to play the first 40 minutes of the 1 p.m. ET game. Goaltender Dylan Ferguson will play the remaining 20 minutes. The game will also feature star forwards Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander.

Ilya Samsonov gets the nod to start for the 7 p.m. ET game and is also scheduled to play the first 40 minutes with Keith Petruzzelli expected to finish the game. Auston Matthews and Michael Bunting are scheduled to take part in this game.

Where to watch the games

Viewers in Canada will be able to watch the first game at 1 p.m. ET on Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West and Sportsnet Pacific.

Viewers in Canada will be able to watch the second game at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet One. 

Why the Maple Leafs are playing the Senators twice at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday

