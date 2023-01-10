Why the Maple Leafs May Have William Nylander Play Center After Brief Flirtation in Preseason

William Nylander may skate at center if Auston Matthews is not available to play against the Nashville Predators. Judging by his recent play, it appears the Toronto Maple Leafs forward is ready for the challenge.

When John Tavares was sidelined with an oblique injury during the latter part of training camp, the Toronto Maple Leafs looked like they were going to give William Nylander some reps at center.

On Wednesday, he may finally be thrust into that spot when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators.

"It'll be different defensively, but offensively it should be the same," Nylander said of the potential adjustment.

Much of this is dependent on the status of Auston Matthews who missed Tuesday's practice for a maintenance day, but the Leafs prepared for Wednesday's practice as if Matthews may not be available instead of just putting a placeholder in the star forward's spot.

Should Matthews not play, Nylander's move to center would be an extension of what the Maple Leafs were prepared to try with the skilled forward.

During the team’s practice in Gravenhurst, Ontario on Oct. 5, Nylander found himself lined up at center on the third line alongside wingers Nick Robertson and Denis Malgin. He skated at center for the team's final preseason game on Oct. 8 against the Detroit Red Wings.

“I think it’s important for Willy to get some reps through the camp because he does play center there at times,” Keefe said back in October.

The coach did caution that the move was also a placeholder to Tavares' injury and the center came back earlier than anticipated for the season opener and the Nylander centre move was shelved for the time being.

In the past, when Matthews nor Tavares was available to play at centre, they'd usually move other swing players like Alex Kerfoot. But Kerfoot struggled up the middle on the third line this season. Calle Jarnkrok played a game at centre for Toronto this season, too. But, given his new-found chemistry with Tavares and Mitch Marner, that's not a line Keefe wants to change at the moment.

Nylander has taken major steps in his game defensively this season.

"He hasn't had the real lulls in his game (this season) and when he has he has brought it back pretty quickly," Keefe said of Nylander. "That's really what it has been about, it's never been a question about his ability."

Nylander has the third-best expected goals share among Leafs forwards who have played at least 30 games this season at 57 percent, trailing only linemates Matthews and Bunting.

"This is somewhere where I saw myself where I could be and I think I could be doing a little better," Nylander said of his game. "So we'll see where we end up."

It's been a long time coming for Nylander to get a try at center. But unlike in years past, the Swedish forward appears ready for the assignment, should he get it.

"He's had consistency which is why he's been such a great player for us," Keefe said of Nylander.