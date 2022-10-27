Why the Maple Leafs Moved Jake Muzzin from Regular to Long-Term Injured Reserve

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A couple of days ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR), retroactive to when he sustained a neck injury on Oct. 17 against the Arizona Coyotes.

There was no change in Muzzin’ injury timeline to necessitate the change, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

“He hasn’t had the follow-up [appoinment] he was supposed to have and nothing has changed,” Keefe said.

The move was made merely to make some salary cap space available, which isn’t possible under regular injured reserve. With the new LTIR designation, the veteran defenseman will be out of the lineup until at least Nov. 11, due to the required 10 days and 24 days a player must sit before he can be activated.

But here’s why the club chose to make the move on Tuesday.

1) Heading into their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, the Maple Leafs were at the maximum allowable 23 players with just under $750,000 in salary cap space. A shoulder injury to Kyle Clifford sustained in the 3-1 loss opened up another roster spot. The Leafs elected to call up defenseman Filip Kral, but his salary cap hit of $810,000 was more than the amount of space under the threshold. By moving Muzzin’s injury from IR to LTIR, the Leafs were able to get enough cap space to add the young defenseman to the active roster.

2) Under scenario 1, the Maple Leafs could have just continued to carry 22 players, but the move of Muzzin from IR to LTIR adds to injury exception space that will likely be utilized in the near future.

Defenseman Timothy Liljegren and Jordie Benn opened the season on LTIR, but began conditioning stint with the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday. Both players were in the lineup in a 5-3 win against the Syracuse Crunch. Liljegren recorded an assist in the game.

“I certainly wouldn’t put much in one game but nice to see him get through it,” Keefe said of Liljegren. “It sounds like he made a positive impact in the game, and most importantly, got through the game feeling good.”

While on LTIR, players can be loaned on a conditioning stint for six days and three games, with an extension of up to two more teams granted, if the club deems it necessary.

According to

Puckpedia.com

, the Maple Leafs have $5.543 million in salary cap space remaining. Once Liljegren and Benn come off LTIR, the Leafs will have $3.393 in space remaining with both goaltender Matt Murray and Muzzin on remaining on LTI.

Now there is the space to accommodate both Liljegren and Benn, but what about Murray or Muzzin when they are ready?

Murray is slated to be out until at least Nov. 13 with an adductor injury.

“I haven’t been able to get an update while on the trip but when I talked to him before, everything was progressing,” Keefe said of Murray.

When Murray and/or Muzzin are ready to return, the Leafs will have to do some more cap maneuvering. They could trip down to 20 active-roster players but will likely need to shed more space.

Unless, of course, another long-term injury occurs.