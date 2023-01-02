Why the Maple Leafs Returned Joey Anderson to the Marlies

Anderson scored one goal in seven games with the Maple Leafs, but the team is looking for more from the depth forward.

The Toronto Maple Leafs returned forward Joey Anderson to the Toronto Marlies on Monday after giving him an extended run on the team’s fourth line.

He mustered one goal in those seven games and they liked his run with the club.

But the addition of Dryden Hunt, acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalance on Dec. 19, and the consistent play of Zach Aston-Reese and Pontus Holmberg, allowed a window for the Leafs to return Anderson to work on some elements in his game that have been missing.

"There’s another side to the game that he shows at the AHL level in terms of offense and being able to finish chances and create chances for he and his linemates and hasn’t been able to do that consistently at the NHL level," Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe explained of the decision. "That’s a big hurdle for a lot of players to make and to take. That’s the next step for him."

Anderson has 11 goals and 19 points in 21 games with the Marlies this season. The Leafs are really high on the forward since acquiring him in a trade with the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Andreas Johnsson on Oct. 10, 2020.

He had been called up at various times in his tenure with Toronto but only managed to get into a total of six games spread over his first two seasons in the organization.

During his first season, he was isolated away from his family. The Minnesota native couldn't have his family visit due to pandemic restrictions.

The following season, the team called him up in November and returned him to the Marlies, but not before allowing for the opportunity for Anderson to be reunited with his brother Mikey who was playing with the Kings.

Although Joey didn't get to play, Anderson certainly appreciated the gesture.

"They never told me that was why they did that, but they are that kind of organization," Anderson.

This season, Anderson has his wife Sami with him here in Toronto, Last month, they welcomed their first child, Ellie.

But as far as on the ice goes, the Leafs want to see him create more scoring chances for his linemates.

Although his possession metrics are solid, Anderson's shots through percentage (amount of shots attempted that went on goal) at even strength was 44.4 percent far less than any of his previous stretches at the NHL level.

"Going back and continuing to work through that and when he finds his way back to the NHL, he’s got to look to solidify himself," Keefe said of Anderson "I don’t think he’s done that quite yet but he’s certainly shown to be a valuable depth piece for us."