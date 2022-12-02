With Calle Jarnkrok Out, Nick Robertson Gets Another Chance to  Take Everyday Role with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs knew they’d be without Calle Jarnkrok for “some time” with a groin injury.

Now we know how much.

“He’s going to be out at least two weeks and then we’ll go from there,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said following his team’s practice on Friday. “He won’t travel with us. We’ll see where he’s at when we return and doctors will get a better sense of where he’s at.”

Jarnkrok appeared to have found his fit in recent days after bouncing around the lineup in various roles. He had spent the previous four games skating on the left wing of the second line alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

In his first game with the Tavares-Marner duo, Jarnkrok scored his fifth goal of the season. But with the 31-year-old out of the lineup, it presents an opportunity for Nick Robertson to move back into a top-six role and not necessarily have to worry about how often he’ll be slotted in and out of the lineup.

“I want to get these games, get going and get the production back,” Robertson said. “It’s kind of hard when you’re out for a bit and then you come back, hard to get back into it. Now it’s a challenge — with every game I get — to do everything I can to stay consistent and stay in the lineup.”

Robertson started Wednesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks on the fourth line but immediately moved up to the second line when Jarnkrok was injured.

Keefe had stressed in the past that this was the year they expected Robertson to click offensively at the NHL level and an extended opportunity on the second line is his best chance to do that.

Robertson had a four-game stretch on the second line earlier this season. In his first game in that role, he scored twice, including the overtime winner. During that stretch, William Nylander had occupied the right wing spot. Now he’ll get an extended look with Mitch Marner, who is riding an 18-game point streak.

It’s certainly a confidence boost. And much like how defensemen Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren and Justin Holl have all benefited from a minutes bump due to injuries, Robertson may have the chance to play free on the ice without looking over his shoulder should he make a mistake.

“It just comes with time,” Robertson said. “More production, more touches, more games, everything’s going to come with a flow and be confident in general.”

Denis Malgin is also someone who stands to benefit with Jarnkrok out of the lineup, However, he’ll be a scratch for the second consecutive game as the Leafs sprinkle in Wayne Simmonds for the games that need more of a physical edge.

The 34-year-old Simmonds will dress in just his sixth game this season and had and went on a stretch of 20 days between his fourth and fifth game this season.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Simmonds said. “It’s more about making sure you stay ready instead of having to get ready.”

The veteran forward has come to expect that his role is to be someone who can help the Leafs step up physically against Tampa players like Pat Maroon and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Outside of that, it’s rare for the veteran to get into the lineup for consecutive games, like he did against the Winnipeg Jets and Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 22 and 24, respectively.

With that in mind, this is Robertson’s chance to make the most out of every opportunity to skate with the likes of Tavares and Marner and show he belongs in the top-six.

It starts against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

“Defensively, I think they’re just an offensively-gifted team, Robertson said. “I think we just have to match that.”