Matt Murray Missed Chance to Seize Starting Goalie Role as Ilya Samsonov Helps Maple Leafs Snatch Victory from Defeat

Making his fourth start in five games, Matt Murray had a chance to stake his claim as Toronto's starting goaltender. But he was pulled after allowing four goals on eight shots on goal.

When the Toronto Maple Leafs reached the midway point of their season on Jan. 8, Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov had each played in 16 regular season games. At the time, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe stated that he didn't foresee either goaltender going on an extended run.

But that changed once the second half of the season began.

Making his fourth start in Toronto's last five games, a solid showing by Murray against the Florida Panthers would have allowed the two-time Stanley Cup champion to put his stamp on who the top dog is at the goaltending position.

Instead, he allowed four goals on eight shots and Ilya Samsonov backstopped the team the rest of the way with a come-from-behind 5-4 overtime victory.

It was the first time this season that a Maple Leafs goaltender was given the hook for a non-injury reason and Murray was understanding of why he was removed from the game.

"I just have to be better, that's the bottom line," he said after the game. "If I come up with a couple of those then it's obviously a much different game."

Samsonov made just one start in the last five games and it came on the heels of a back-to-back on Jan. 11 as he gave up three goals on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

On Tuesday, he logged 40:12 in relief and was perfect by making 11 saves on 11 shots.

"I was ok with this," Samsonov said about his thoughts of entering every game. "We both prepare for the game."

When Keefe explained his decision to go with Murray on Tuesday, he indicated that the goaltender had not gotten into a lot of home games this season and that went into the decision. However, six of the next seven games are at Scotiabank Arena before the team departs on a week-long break.

This seemed more about starting to shift the splitting of their goaltenders and seeing who can and should be the No. 1 between now and when the post-season begins.

And for Murray, the last two games have been disappointing.

On Saturday night in Boston, the former Pittsburgh Penguin and Ottawa Senators goaltender started strong with an outstanding save on Brad Marchand just a couple of minutes into the game. He was a main factor why the Leafs escaped the first period tied 1-1 with the Bruins as he made 14 saves in the frame. But he let in some questionable goals in the second and third periods that Keefe admitted the goaltender probably would have liked to have back.

In a pair of games that had the feel of playoff hockey, Murray didn't quite pass the test. And as of right now, the Leafs are not any closer to figuring out who their 1A goaltender is let alone their starter.

The good news for the Maple Leafs is that they have a lot of time to figure it out and have the comfort of knowing their only battle at this point is if they'll finish with the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division.

Samsonov improved to 13-4-1 this season with a .916 save percentage while Murray's record remained unchanged at 11-5-2, but his save percentage dropped to .911.

Both goalies started the season strong, but have seen their play dip since mid-December. Still, their overall save percentage is respectable.

It'll be hard to replicate the intensity of the playoffs during the regular season, but games in Boston and to some extend the one against the Panthers provided some clues. With Murray presented with a massive opportunity to take the crown of starting goaltender for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he left it up for grabs.